Man in ‘Guy Fawkes’ mask wanted for Richmond sexual assault

RICHMOND, Va. – A man wearing a “Guy Fawkes” mask is wanted for a home invasion and sexual assault that took place in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood, near VCU.

The victim reported that around 3 a.m. on December 15, the man entered her Catherine Street home through an unlocked door and gained access to her bedroom, police said.

She reported the man robbed her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her inside the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be examined.

The woman’s wallet, including her bank card, was stolen, police said.

“At the time the victim’s credit card was used, the suspect wore a dark-colored shirt with a graphic or lettering, dark pants or jeans, a dark-colored hooded jacket with double stripes along the chest and sleeves and a ‘Guy Fawkes’ mask,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson.

Crime Insider sources say it's unclear if the suspect was wearing the Guy Fawkes mask at the time of the sexual assault and robbery.

Neighbors told CBS 6 they have seen police circling the block more often, but they are still taking measures to make sure their homes are secure.

"Definitely locking all doors and taking an extra look at my surroundings. If it happened to that lady, it can happen to anyone," said VCU sophomore Mohamed Vushra.

Anyone with information about this incident or the individual pictured is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Patrick Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.