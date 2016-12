Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cause of a fire that damaged a South Richmond home Tuesday night remained under investigation Wednesday morning.

The Red Cross was called to help eight people, including two children, who lived in the home.

It took Richmond Fire crews about 20 minutes to bring the fire on Logandale Avenue under control.

A family pet was killed in the fire.

The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

