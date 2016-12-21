How to help GRTC honor local black history-makers

RICHMOND, Va. — Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is once again paying tribute to local African American barrier breakers, and now they are asking the community for suggestions.

In celebration of Black History Month, GRTC will pay special tribute to influential locals who have helped shape the Richmond-area.

GRTC is asking the public for submissions for honorees by January 4, 2017.

The honorees will be honored each week for this February’s Black History month. They will have their names displayed brightly on GRTC buses’ announcement screens.

GRTC says a dozen local names have already been submitted for 2017, and they hope the final four names will reflect a balance of both males and females, living and deceased.

Last year, GRTC recognized local contributors Arthur Ashe, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Douglas Wilder and Blair Underwood.

They also honored national transit history-maker Rosa Parks on her birthday, February 4, by putting her name on the announcement screen and reserving her a seat on the bus.

The GRTC is partnering with The Valentine and The Black History Museum & Cultural Center for the tributes.

If you would like to contribute a recommendation you can email Carrie Rose Pace, GRTC’s public relations manager.

You are asked to include e a brief biography or relevant information, as well as contact details if the individual is still living.

If your suggestion isn’t honored this year, the submission will be saved 2017.