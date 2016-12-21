× 6-vehicle crash creates big backups on I-95

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. The backup is now 5 miles. Continue to expect residual delays.

RICHMOND, Va. — A six-vehicle crash has closed lanes on Interstate 95 north in Richmond, according to Virginia State Police. The crashes happened between Bells Road and Maury Street — mile marker 72 — in South Richmond.

Injuries have been reported in this crash, a Virginia State Police spokesman said.

VDOT reported traffic was backed up nearly five miles at 7:30 a.m.

EXPECT BIG BACKUPS I-95 north btwn Bells Rd. & Maury St. due to a crash blocking the left lane. 2.5 mile delay. @cbs6 #RVAtraffic pic.twitter.com/FpWFnG8YAj — Kristen Luehrs (@KristenLuehrs) December 21, 2016