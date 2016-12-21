6-vehicle crash creates big backups on I-95
UPDATE: All lanes are now open. The backup is now 5 miles. Continue to expect residual delays.
RICHMOND, Va. — A six-vehicle crash has closed lanes on Interstate 95 north in Richmond, according to Virginia State Police. The crashes happened between Bells Road and Maury Street — mile marker 72 — in South Richmond.
Injuries have been reported in this crash, a Virginia State Police spokesman said.
VDOT reported traffic was backed up nearly five miles at 7:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Click here to submit a news tip.
37.472952 -77.441739