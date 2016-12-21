3 million Virginians predicted to travel over year-end holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. — AAA predicts around 3 million Virginians will hit the road and take to the skies over the holiday season.

The company says the travelers will join 100 million others nationwide; the most on record. That number is 1.5 percent higher than the previous year and the eighth straight gain.

AAA also projects 94 million people will drive to their destinations with airlines also seeing gains.

They said the uptick boils down to low gas prices and increased optimism about the economy.

If you haven’t left yet AAA says there are a few things drivers can do to make their trip easier including mapping their routes early, making sure their car is maintained and having their cell phone and charger handy.