Teen killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — State Police have identified the teen killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Nottoway County Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cox Road, near Cedar Run Road.

Police said one person was killed when a 2004 Infiniti was traveling south on Route 460 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Ford F-150 head-on.

The driver of the Infiniti, Joshua D. Baughan, 18 of Nottoway County died at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

A male passenger was flown via med-flight to MCV with serious life-threatening injuries. A female passenger was transported to Farmville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Donald K. Gilbert, Jr., 52 of North Chesterfield, Va., was transported via med-flight to MCV with serious injuries; a male passenger was transported to Farmville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

