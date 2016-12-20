Leigh Street reopens after water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The road reopened at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Va. – Crews are still working to fix a water main break at W. Leigh and N. Lombardy Streets in Richmond. Crews have been on the scene since around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Hours after the water main break, portions of Leigh Street is still blocked off from oncoming traffic.

Detours will be in place for those traveling in the area.

The water main break is also affecting local businesses.

Sugar Shack Donuts, which is located at the W. Leigh and N. Lombardy intersection, announced they will be closed for the rest to the day due to the water main break.

Workers told CBS 6 they hope to reopen Wednesday morning, but they are uncertain at this time.

There is no word on a timetable for road closures in the area.

This is a developing story.