The Phifers’ historic Christmas display wins this week’s Let it Glow contest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Do you have one of the best Christmas light displays in town? If so, Nikki-Dee Ray and CBS 6 want to show them off on television.

This week’s winners of the CBS 6 Let it Glow contest is the Phifer family in Henrico's West End. The family's Christmas light display is located in the 9600 block of Asbury Court.

This week’s winning display is one of the best-known Christmas light displays in the Richmond-area. Bobby and Bobbie Phifer say they have continued the tradition their mother started 42 years ago.

The display is also one of the oldest stops on the Tacky Lights Tour.

Bobby Phifer says the display features close to a 1 million lights on and surrounding his home and his mother's home next door.

