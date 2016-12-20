Michael Hall’s Yummy Vegan Cake

RICHMOND, Va. – Cake Designer Michael Hall from Kingdom Cakery LLC., was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through the steps of creating his delightful Vegan Cake. For more information you can visit cakeboss4jc.wixsite.com/kingdom-cakery

Vegan Cake Recipe

2.5 cups Natural Unbleached or Wheat flour

1.0 cups Natural Sugar or Coconut Palm sugar

1.0 tspn Baking soda

1.5 tspn Baking powder

1.0 tspn Salt

1.5 cups Soy Milk

0.5 tblspn Butter Vanilla

0.5 cup Vegan butter or Non-Dairy butter (Earth Balance, Smart Balance, or Kerry Gold)

2.3 cups Olive oil

2.0 tblspn Apple Cider Vinegar

This recipe makes between 6.5 & 7 cups of batter (good amount for 6″ 2 Layer cake or Pound cake). If larger cakes are desired, then increase the contents of the recipe. Oven should be pre-heated to 350 degrees. Cakes bake in 45 – 60 minutes depending on your oven.