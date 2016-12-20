At least 29 killed in Mexico fireworks blast; 72 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULTEPEC, Mexico – At least 29 people died Tuesday in an explosion at a fireworks market in the city of Tultepec, the governor of the State of Mexico, Eruviel Avila, told CNN.

Three minors will be transferred to a hospital in Texas for treatment for their extreme burns, officials said. An additional 72 people were injured.

Pyrotechnics are a major industry in Tultepec, which is about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) north of Mexico City. Emergency responders are at the scene and assessing the damage, Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico's national civil protection agency, told CNN affiliate FOROtv.

At least 60 people have been hurt in an explosion at a fireworks market near Mexico City, local media report. https://t.co/WiHVYAj7l3 pic.twitter.com/T24satoqga — CNN (@CNN) December 20, 2016

Video from the explosion showed plumes of smoke in the air. Sirens could be heard in the background.

Photos from Red Cross Mexico showed the devastation and Red Cross paramedics on the scene.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.