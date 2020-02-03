All-new WTVR.com, CBS 6 News App launch Monday

Early-morning earthquake shakes Virginia

Posted 8:35 am, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 08:44AM, February 3, 2020

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported early Monday morning in Virginia.

The earthquake, centered just south of Louisa, was reported just after 5 a.m.

No damage, nor injuries were reported following the earthquake.

Louisa County, Virginia was the site of a 2011 earthquake that did damage homes, businesses, and school buildings.

The 2011 earthquake was a magnitude 5.8 and was felt up and down the East Coast.

