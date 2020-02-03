New sushi restaurant swims into Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Scott’s Addition is in line for a new sushi joint, as a Jackson Ward restaurant has added space on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Fighting Fish recently leased the storefront at 912 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The 2,000-square-foot space was previously home to Ethiopian restaurant Elsa Cafe & Market, which closed at the end of the year after about three years in business.

A sushi- and poke-focused eatery, Fighting Fish’s first location opened in Jackson Ward at 317 N. Second St. about three years ago.

