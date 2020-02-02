Man killed on Hull Street Road; hit-and-run driver sought
All-new WTVR.com, CBS 6 News App launch Monday

South Carolina’s Confederate Relic Room ponders name change

Posted 3:30 pm, February 2, 2020, by

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s military museum is considering a name change that better covers all of its artifacts.

The official name of the museum now is the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.

But museum leaders say they cover the entire 250 years of artifacts and not just the four years of the Confederacy.

An honor guard member from the South Carolina Highway Patrol hands the Confederate battle flag that flew in front of the Statehouse to the curator of the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum after it was taken down Friday, July 10, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

An honor guard member from the South Carolina Highway Patrol hands the Confederate battle flag that flew in front of the Statehouse to the curator of the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum after it was taken down Friday, July 10, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Any change with have to be approved by the Legislature, where leaders have vowed no changes for Civil War statues or names.

So the museum plans to put its proposal in its strategic plan and wait.

The national group that offers accreditation to the museum also suggested the name change.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.