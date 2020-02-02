Man killed on Hull Street Road; police seek hit-and-run driver 

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorties are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a man was killed on a busy Southside road early Sunday morning.

Police said a passerby called police around 2:30 a.m. after spotting a person lying in the road in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road.

“Officers arrived and found an adult male down and unresponsive in an eastbound lane of the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” James Mercante with Richmond Police said.

Police think the man was crossing Hull Street Road from north to south when he was struck by a vehicle headed east sometime between 2 and 2:30 a.m.

“The driver did not stop and the vehicle left the scene eastbound on Hull Street Road,” Mercante said. “The collision occurred near the businesses, Tony’s Auto Repair and New and Used Tires Store.”

Investigators said the vehicle is likely silver or gray and has a damaged windshield as well as heavy front-end/right front-passenger damage.

Officials said the Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team “collected evidence, took measurements and are investigating” the case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at 804-646-1665 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.