All-new WTVR.com, CBS 6 News App launch Monday

ATF: Electrical spark likely caused deadly Houston blast

Posted 7:51 am, February 2, 2020, by

HOUSTON — Law enforcement officials say an electrical spark likely ignited a gas leak that led to a massive explosion in Houston, killing two workers.

A federal official says highly flammable propylene gas started leaking in the piping connected to a tank inside a warehouse at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing within about 24 hours of the predawn blast.

Officials don’t suspect arson, vandalism, or another form of criminal wrongdoing.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the finding is preliminary.

The blast also injured 20 people and damaged more than 450 buildings.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.