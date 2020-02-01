Top commander sees increased Iran threat in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — A senior U.S. commander says there has been an increase in Iranian activity in Afghanistan, posing potential risk to troops there, as the threat from Iran continues to churn across the Middle East.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan this week. He told reporters traveling with him that he is seeing a “worrisome trend,” of Iranian interference.

He says Iran has always dabbled in Afghanistan, but now sees a chance to go after U.S. and coalition forces through proxy militias.

He says the U.S. is very concerned about it.