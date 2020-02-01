All-new WTVR.com, CBS 6 News App launch Monday
🌩️TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar to rain🌩️

Toddler killed in Richmond neighborhood

Posted 6:15 pm, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 06:23PM, February 1, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a toddler was fatally shot at an apartment complex on Richmond’s Southside Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue in the Hillside Court neighborhood for a shooting report just before 4:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a three-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The child was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew at the scene.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 37.506284 by -77.432651.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.