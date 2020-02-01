Toddler killed in Richmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a toddler was fatally shot at an apartment complex on Richmond’s Southside Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue in the Hillside Court neighborhood for a shooting report just before 4:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a three-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The child was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

