The RVA Community Makers project wants to take your picture

RICHMOND, VA — Join muralist Hamilton Glass and local photographers tomorrow during the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Open Studio Plus Performance to have your digital family portraits taken as a part of a mixed-media art collaboration.

In 2019, Hamilton Glass painted six murals of community leaders. The murals were on display in VMFA’s Cochraine Atrium before traveling to Richmond’s Black History Museum. Similar to Glass’s twenty-two portrait “Legacy Wall” at the Sarah Garland Jones Center in Churchhill, the RVA Community Makers series features portraits of Black Richmonders who have made significant contributions to the city in a variety of ways.

Glass’ 2019 series featured:

Angela Patton, the founder of Camp Diva and CEO of Girls For A Change.

Rodney Lofton, the Deputy Director of Diversity Richmond.

Enjoli Moon, Founder & Creative Director of the Afrikana Film Festival and Assistant Curator of Film for the ICA at VCU.

Damon Jiggets, Executive Director of the Peter Paul Development Center.

Dr. Ram Bhagat. Manager for School Culture and Climate Strategy at Richmond Public Schools.

Carol Adams, Richmond City police officer and founder of the Carol Adams Foundation.

Dennis Winston, an educator and artist specializing in woodcut prints.

Rebecca Keel, a community organizer and social worker

“I’m so excited to announce that the RVA Community Makers project is coming back to the VMFA in 2020,” Glass said in an Instagram post.

This year’s project expands the meaning of family to community, bringing together six local photographers — Regina Boone, Courtney Jones, Brian Palmer, Sandra Sellars, Ayasha Sledge, and James Wallace— who will create portraits of six selected community leaders.

The combined portraits and mixed-media work will be unveiled on Thu, Feb 27, as part of African American Read-In. For more information on tomorrow’s event, click here.