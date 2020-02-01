Prince George Police warn residents against phone scam

All-new WTVR.com, CBS 6 News App launch Monday

PRINCE GEORGE, Va — The Prince George Police Department is warning residents of a scam, which is spoofing the department’s main telephone number.

“During the call,” a spokesperson with the police department explains, “the resident’s caller ID will display the Prince George Police Department’s main telephone number (804) 733-2773. The individual reportedly identifies themselves as a U.S. Marshal calling victims to advise that he or she has an active warrant but, can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately. The individual requests the victim to pay fines by supplying gift cards.”

These calls are NOT from the Police George Police Department. The department does not make phone calls of this nature to obtain any information.

“We urge the public not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers,” the department says.

Residents with questions or concerns about phone scams can contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

