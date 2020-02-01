Lakers pay an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES — The Lakers had their first home game on Friday since the tragic helicopter crash that killed team legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

The Lakers canceled their last game in Staples Center on Tuesday, giving the team time to mourn.

At Friday’s game, fans received shirts with Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24. Players also wore jerseys with Bryant’s number on them.

Here is the video remembrance the Lakers displayed before Friday’s game.

Veteran NBA All-Star LeBron James also addressed the fans, who joined in the mourning.

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

Performing Amazing Grace was Usher.

Once the game started, the Lakers took a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of Bryant’s jersey number (24) that he wore in the back half of his career. Then, visiting Portland committed an eight-second backcourt violation in honor of Bryant’s first jersey number (8).