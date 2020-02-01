❤️🐶Richmond shelters planning adorable Valentine’s Day-themed events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – While February is just beginning, some Central Virginia animal shelters are gearing up for some adorable Valentine’s Day-themed events.

The Richmond SPCA announced the return of their popular kissing booth on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. during Valentine’s week. and then take home a souvenir photo.

"Espresso A Go Go Catering will be on site with tasty coffee, hot chocolate and treats for purchase, and Richmond SPCA Mascot Tim Tom will be at the Dog Kissing Booth from noon to 2 p.m.," organizers said.

SPCA officials are asking attendees to make a suggested donation of $10 to help the animals.

And if you would rather spend the romantic holiday with people instead of pups, the Richmond Animal League has you covered.

You can buy a RALentine on the shelter’s website, which costs $14 and benefits the shelter, to send to your special someone.

“Make sure to get your RALentine soon, so we can get it in the mail before February 14,” shelter volunteers warned.

