Virginia teen selected for 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy: ‘I’m truly honored’

NORFOLK, Va. – Out of thousands of applicants, a Virginia teenager has been selected to participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy.

Azaria Cherry, a Maury High School sophomore, is one of only 100 students selected nationwide.

Cherry will participate in a four-day experience filled with educational experiences, interactive career workshops, motivational talks and networking opportunities.

The program is designed to motivate young students to dream big.

“When I applied for the Disney Dreamers Academy, I never thought that I would be selected because of the amount of other amazing teens across the U.S. applying as well,” said Cherry. “I’m truly honored that I was chosen and I’m looking forward to this life-changing experience.”

Along with her studies, Cherry runs her non-profit STEM organization ZincGirlz that allows inner-city girls to explore an interest in the STEM field.

The Disney Dreamers Academy will take place on March 12 through March 15 at Walt Disney World.

Cherry will join three other Virginia teens at the Disney Dreamers Academy: Amari M. from Alexandria, Esha V. from Ashburn, and Kailin F. from Woodridge.