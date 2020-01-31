Treating Concussion Symptoms at The MEDARVA Low Vision Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -Traumatic brain injury, also known as TBI, is often described as a direct impact to the head that disrupts the brains normal function. Visual problems are typically one of the first symptoms patients experience. Joining us this morning is Dr. Suzanne Kim, Director of the MEDARVA Low Vision Center in Richmond. Dr. Kim is Board Certified by the National Board of Examiners in Optometry, as well as being a member of the American Optometric Association, California Optometric Association, Neuro-Optometry Rehabilitation Association, and College of Optometrists in Vision Development. Dr. Kim was also the recipient of the Low Vision Eschenback Award for clinical excellence in low vision. The MEDARVA Low Vision Center is located at 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 240 in Richmond. To learn more, visit www.lowvisionva.com or call 804-545-9435. You can also visit them on facebook at www.facebook.com/MEDARVAFoundation.