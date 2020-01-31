× Teens arrested for sexually assaulting girl they met at Chick-fil-A

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Two Virginia teenagers were charged with carnal knowledge of a child after they were accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl they met at Chick-fil-A, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The 14-year-old girl told investigators she exchanged Snapchat information with the 18- and 19-year-old males while at the Chick-fil-A on Dunn Drive in Stafford. She also gave them her home address.

“Later that evening, the subjects showed up at the juvenile’s house and asked her to meet with them outside,” a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “She got into their vehicle and observed a handgun in plain view. The subjects then drove the juvenile to a secluded area in the county and had her perform sexual acts on both of them.”

From there, investigators said, they drove her to the 7-Eleven on Garrisonville Road in Stafford where they performed sexual acts with the 14-year-old girl in the store’s bathroom.

“Afterwards, they drove the juvenile home and dropped her off at the end of her driveway,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Store surveillance footage helped investigators identify the subjects as 18-year-old Reek’quan Norman and 19-year-old Brodrick McFarland, both of Stafford.

“Detectives executed search warrants for the suspects’ residences and vehicle. During [their] arrests, a loaded handgun was found concealed in the waistband of McFarland’s pants,” the spokesperson said.

Norman was charged with carnal knowledge of a child.

McFarland was charged with carnal knowledge of a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Both subjects were jailed at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.