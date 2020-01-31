Richmond Symphony Masterworks with Guest Conductor Laura Jackson

All-new WTVR.com, CBS 6 News App launch Monday
RICHMOND, Va. - Currently in her 11th season as Music Director for the Reno Philharmonic, Laura Jackson has led cutting edge composer-in-residence projects, vibrant performances of traditional repertoire, and collaborations that captivate the enthusiasm of the local community as well as the symphonic industry nation-wide. You have the chance to see Laura Jackson with the Richmond Symphony twice in February and those events are in very different environments. Laura will host Masterworks Concert on February 1 and a Rush Hour Concert on February 6 at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery located at 2410 Ownby Lane in Richmond Virginia. To learn more about the Richmond Symphony, which is housed at the Dominion Energy Center on 612 E Grace Street, visit www.facebook.com/Richmondsymphony or call 804-788-4717. 

{This segment is sponsored by the Richmond Symphony}

