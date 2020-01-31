RICHMOND, Va. - Loyalty Automotive is committed to giving back to the community. Today we are joined by Kristin Harris, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Central and Eastern Virginia along with Jeff Wilson, General Manager of Loyalty Toyota to talk about “Pinktober” and the impact Loyalty Automotive Group. Susan G. Komen Central and Eastern Virginia encourage you to participate in their upcoming events. “Pink in the Rink” will be held at the Norfolk Scope next Saturday, February 8 at 7:30 pm. On May 9, you can join the 2020 MORE THAN PINK WALK taking place on Brown’s Island. For more information about Susan G. Komen Central & Eastern Virginia is located at 611 N. Courthouse Road, Suite 110 in Richmond. To learn more visit www.komenceva.org or call 804-320-1772.
“Pinktober” with Susan G. Komen Central & Eastern Virginia
