Northam orders flags at half-staff in honor of slain police officer Katie Thyne

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam has ordered that all United States and Virginia flags be lowered to half-staff across the state in honor of slain Newport News Police Officer Katherine M. “Katie” Thyne.

Northam ordered that flags at all state and local buildings lowered at sunrise on Monday, February 3, 2020, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Thyne was killed during a traffic stop last week after the driver of a vehicle sped off, dragging Thyne for about a block. The car hit a tree and Officer Thyne was pinned between the tree and the car’s door,

Thyne was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Navy veteran leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

The driver of the car, identified as Vernon Green II, was taken into custody and charged with felony homicide, evading and eluding, and possession of narcotics. The vehicle’s front-seat passenger, Ivy Runnels, was also arrested.