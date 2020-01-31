New program lets young adults who dropped out of Richmond Schools finish their degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public Schools wants to help young adults complete their high school education at new "secondary success centers."

Anyone between the ages of 17 and 21 who previously dropped out of an Richmond public high school qualifies for the program.

The secondary success centers will help them either complete their high school diplomas or earn a GED.

School leaders say students will work one-on-one with counselors and mentors to create academic and career plans.

For more information, a meeting will be held Monday at the hickory hill community center at 5:30. p.m.