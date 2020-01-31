Officers fire shots at vehicle after Mar-a-lago security breach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A law enforcement official says investigators believe an SUV that breached a security checkpoint at Mar-a-Lago was driving very fast and did not appear to brake in any way.

The law enforcement official spoke on condition in anonymity in order to discuss the incident Friday at President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The breach happened hours before the president was scheduled to arrive at the resort.

The checkpoint is a series of concrete barriers and armed officers and is blocks away from the actual resort.

Authorities from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office say officers fired shots at the vehicle.

After a car and helicopter chase, police were able to stop the SUV and arrest two suspects.