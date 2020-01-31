All-new WTVR.com, CBS 6 News App launch Monday
WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial continues in Senate

Loyalty Community Involvement

Posted 1:36 pm, January 31, 2020, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Our friends at Loyalty Automotive say their loyalty isn’t only to their customers. They’re committed to the community too! For more on their involvement, Jess talked with the Jeff Wilson, General Manager of Loyalty Toyota as well as the Football program at Thomas Dale High School in Chester, which benefited from new helmets that were made possible by Loyalty Automotive.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.