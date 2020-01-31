RICHMOND, Va. - Our friends at Loyalty Automotive say their loyalty isn’t only to their customers. They’re committed to the community too! For more on their involvement, Jess talked with the Jeff Wilson, General Manager of Loyalty Toyota as well as the Football program at Thomas Dale High School in Chester, which benefited from new helmets that were made possible by Loyalty Automotive.
Loyalty Community Involvement
