RICHMOND, Va. - We are excited to be showcasing Loyalty Automotive on the show today. The auto group recently underwent a name change and we had the chance to speak with Dave Perno, President of Loyalty Automotive, about how they are using this change to not only enhance the brand but also their commitment to customers. Loyalty Automotive has three dealerships in Chester: Loyalty Nissan, Loyalty Toyota, and Loyalty Volkswagen. For more information, visit their website at www.loyaltyautomotive.com.
Loyalty Automotive President on Name Change and Enhanced Commitment to Customers
-
Loyalty Lifetime Loyalties
-
Loyalty Community Involvement
-
“Pinktober” with Susan G. Komen Central & Eastern Virginia
-
Reba Hollingsworth surprises stage 3 colon cancer survivor
-
Kristen Luehrs surprises parents, teachers and bus drivers for Month of Giving
-
-
Sean Robertson surprises NICU nurses at Chippenham Hospital
-
Nikki-Dee and Puritan Cleaners surprises ‘Dress for Success’ with 150 dresses
-
Frances and Jon surprise long-time marathon volunteer
-
🎁Mike Goldberg surprises rescue: ‘We value what you do for the cats’
-
🎁Jake Burns gets ‘some goodies’ to surprise reverend: ‘I’m about to cry’
-
-
🎁Wayne Covil surprises Fort Lee soldier mom: ‘I’m extremely grateful’
-
Wayne Covil surprises worker who returned lost wallet: ‘You were a guardian angel’
-
🚗 Reba surprises travelers at I-64 rest stop