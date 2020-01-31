Loyalty Automotive President on Name Change and Enhanced Commitment to Customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We are excited to be showcasing Loyalty Automotive on the show today. The auto group recently underwent a name change and we had the chance to speak with Dave Perno, President of Loyalty Automotive, about how they are using this change to not only enhance the brand but also their commitment to customers. Loyalty Automotive has three dealerships in Chester: Loyalty Nissan, Loyalty Toyota, and Loyalty Volkswagen. For more information, visit their website at www.loyaltyautomotive.com.