Family offers $3,000 reward in teen son’s murder: ‘I just want justice’

PETERSBURG, Va. -- While holding a picture frame of her teen son, Pauline Wyche pleaded for justice for him and another teen who was shot to death in Petersburg earlier this month.

Both victims were only 19-year-old, and their killers are still on the loose.

Pauline Wyche says on January 11 she received a phone call that her son, Robert "Rah Rah" Pickett, had been shot in front of the Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg.

The shooting would shatter her life.

"Then a captain came to us and told me both of the boys was deceased and I just passed out, I just couldn't believe it," said Wyche.

"It breaks my heart that he was taken away so soon," Wyche said. "That's my only child."

Petersburg Police say there were two guns used in the shooting and they know there were witnesses.

"We know individuals were there at the time that the incident took place," said Petersburg Police Lt. Chris Buffkin.

To help police make an arrest, the family of Robert Pickett is now offering a reward.

"Were offering a $3,000 reward, if anyone has any information to bring to the police,” said Wyche.

For the family, they know what the money can and can't do.

"The money can't bring him back… I just want justice and closure for him," Wyche said. "No matter what happened, nobody had the right to take someone's life like that."

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.