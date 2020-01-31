Colonial Heights Fire Chief retires after 27 years at the helm

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — After 27 years at the helm, Colonial Heights Fire Chief A.G. Moore, Jr. announced his retirement.

Moore announced the news on Twitter Thursday night.

“After 32 years with the City of Colonial Heights and 27 as the Fire Chief, I announced my retirement today,” Moore wrote. “It was my dream job. Not many get to say that. My staff is like family to me. I will always be their biggest cheerleader. Stay safe.”

Moore began his career in 1986 as a firefighter with the City of Petersburg. He joined the Colonial Heights Fire department on July 1, 1988.

Less than four years later, on March 10, 1993, Moore was promoted to Fire Chief of the City of Colonial Heights, the youngest city fire chief in the state at the time.