China locked down 50 million people and has to keep them fed

Posted 10:11 am, January 31, 2020, by

Staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The number of cases of a new coronavirus from Wuhan has risen over 400 in China Chinese health authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

Chinese authorities are striving to keep 50 million people both isolated and fed in the biggest anti-disease effort ever attempted.

Few governments could attempt such drastic restrictions on a population bigger than South Korea’s or Australia’s.

They are made possible by the ruling Communist Party’s extensive controls on society and experience combating the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.

But the government has released no details of how it is enforcing travel curbs on smaller roads and villages on the outskirts of the vast locked-down area.

