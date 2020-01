× A new Cook Out is coming to Chesterfield

CHESTER, Va. — North Carolina-based fast food chain Cook Out looks to be adding a new location to its tray in the Richmond market.

The company filed plans last month for a location at 12441 Redwater Creek Road in Chester, just off Interstate 95.

It would be Cook Out’s ninth store in the region and second in Chesterfield County, joining its spot at 8240 Midlothian Turnpike.

