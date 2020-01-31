× A List of Black History Month Events

RICHMOND, Va.– Black History Month Events:

Black History Museum & Cultural Center “The Paradox of Liberty: Slavery at Jefferson’s Monticello, through April 18, 2020.

The exhibit gives voice to the many enslaved families who built and maintained Monticello. It highlights the stories of six families who, along with others, lived in slavery at Jefferson’s home and plantation for generations: Elizabeth Hemings and her children, among whom the most well-known is her daughter Sally; Edward and Jane Gillette; George and Ursula Granger; David and Isabel Hern; and James and Cate Hubbard. These families and their descendants made possible the lifestyle enjoyed by Jefferson, his family and his visitors. In an age of liberty, slavery was legal, acceptable, and a way of life for many Virginians, including those who dwelt, toiled and died at Monticello. For more details visit https://www.blackhistorymuseum.org/event/paradox-of-liberty-slavery-at-jeffersons-monticello/

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Working Together: Louis Draper and the Kamoinge Workshop, February 1, 2020 – June 14, 2020

Inspired by the archive of Richmond native Louis Draper, VMFA has organized an unprecedented exhibition that chronicles the first twenty years of the Kamoinge Workshop, a group of African American photographers he helped to found in 1963. More than 180 photographs by fifteen of the early members—Anthony Barboza, Adger Cowans, Danny Dawson, Roy DeCarava, Louis Draper, Al Fennar, Ray Francis, Herman Howard, Jimmie Mannas Jr., Herb Randall, Herb Robinson, Beuford Smith, Ming Smith, Shawn Walker, and Calvin Wilson—reveal the vision and commitment of this remarkable group of artists.

VMFA After Hours: VMFA Is for Lovers

Sat, Feb 15, 7–11:30 pm | Marble Hall & Atrium. The dance party will explore love for travel and art. Your ticket includes admission to Edward Hopper and the American Hotel and two dance parties, featuring music by DJ Lonnie B on the spin and the Legacy Band performing live, hosted by Kelli Lemon. Open galleries invite you to experience art from around the world and the free exhibition Working Together: Louis Draper and Kamoinge Workshop. Ticket includes the following: Heavy hors d’oeuvres, one drink ticket, dessert, admission to Edward Hopper and the American Hotel & Parking in VMFA Deck, $45 (VMFA members $35). Advance reservation only, no tickets sold at the door. Must be 21 to attend.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is the only art museum in the United States open 365 days a year with free general admission. For additional information, telephone 804.340.1400 or visit www.VMFA.museum or https://www.vmfa.museum/site-search/?phrase=black+history+month

Chesterfield County Black History Month

Friday, Feb. 21, 7-8 p.m. – Renowned author Lamar Giles will discuss the importance of diversity in literature and the power of personal stories. The Hopewell, Virginia native is best known for his young adult books, such as Fake ID and Endangered. The program, Why We Need Diverse Books with Lamar Giles, will take place at the Meadowdale Library. Registration is required a begins Friday, Jan. 24.

Monday, Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m. – Loving- an award-winning film, based on the true story of an interracial couple’s fight against Virginia’s interracial marriage laws. The event is at LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Rd, North Chesterfield. Registration is required.

Thursday, Feb. 6, 6-7 p.m – Origins of the First Twenty Africans-interpreter Pia Spinner will tell the story of the origins of the first 20 Africans brought to America. ., Bon Air Library, 9103 Rattlesnake Rd, North Chesterfield. Registration is required.

Monday, Feb. 10, 6-7 p.m – Gospel Sounds of Cora Armstrong- the Grammy-nominated singer will bring her gift of music and storytelling to Virginia State University, at the Anderson Turner Auditorium, Hayden St., Petersburg, 23803. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6-7 p.m. – Hip Hop Dance to Fitness-a program that will offer neo-traditional dance styles to Afrobeats, at the Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Rd, Chesterfield.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 6-7 p.m. – Calvin Pearson, the founder, and president of Project 1619, an organization that promotes and shares the history of Virginia’s first Africans. Pearson will discuss his research that offers new information about the first 20 Africans, including where they came from, their contributions and their experiences in America at the Chester Library, 11800 Centre St, Chester. To register or for more information or to register, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.

Henrico County Black History Month Events

Movie: Harriet [henrico.us],

Feb 7 at 7pm, Feb 8 at 2 & 7pm, and Feb 9 at 2pm. $1 at Henrico Theatre

For ages 50+. Dance the night away honoring music legends – featuring Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross, Michael Jackson, Prince, and more. Feb 22 at 7pm. Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. $10, register in advance. Legendary Dance Night [apm.activecommunities.com]

An Evening with Desiree Roots [henrico.us]

Feb 29 at 7pm, $10 at Henrico Theatre. Desirée Roots returns to the Henrico Live stage for a special leap day concert. Join this local diva for an event that can’t happen again for four more years! $10. Individual tickets on sale. For more information on events visit https://henrico.us/calendar/2020-02/