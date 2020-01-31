× A 12-story tower may be coming to Broad and Lombardy

The new-to-Richmond development firm behind a proposed 12-story tower at Broad and Lombardy streets says it has been working with city planning staff for nearly a year to tailor the project to the city’s new transit-oriented zoning – even if that zoning has yet to reach that stretch of the Pulse bus-rapid-transit corridor.

Minnesota-based The Opus Group has filed plans with the city for a 168-unit residential tower at the northwest corner of Broad and Lombardy. The 240,800-square-foot structure would replace the Sunoco gas station and Fast Break convenience store on about a half-acre at 1600 W. Broad St., beside the Lowe’s and across Lombardy from the Dollar Tree store.

