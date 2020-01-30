WRIR celebrates 15 years as ‘the sound of Richmond’

RICHMOND, Va. — Independent Richmond radio station WRIR 97.3FM is celebrating 15 years of music, news, and views with a party Saturday night at the Renaissance Ballroom.

The nonprofit LPFM station launched on January 1, 2005, providing a diverse radio experience for listeners.

The station, located in the heart of downtown Richmond, is home to local programs such as Open Source RVA, a flagship WRIR show that focuses on Richmond politics and community events and issues. Other shows include British Breakfast, Frequency, and Bebop and Beyond with Mr Jazz.

“The number one thing I love about WRIR is that it’s the closest thing that encapsulates the sound of Richmond,” WRIR DJ Shannon Cleary, host of the show Commonwealth Of Notions, said.

The lineup is comparable to a timeline of Richmond music that has been dominant in the scene since the station’s beginning.

“The 15th-anniversary party has been on our mind since we wrapped up the last one. I knew it was a big year and it had to cover a lot of ground,” Cleary said. “I wanted to consider how we could tell the story of WRIR and Richmond culture through nine or so acts.”

Acts scheduled to perform include:

No BS Band

Big No

The Hot Seats

Saw Black

Bon Ki

She

Showcase from BangNBest

An All LGBTQ Rap Show by the Secret Bonus Level band

An RVA Comedy Showcase hosted by Francesca Lyn

The show will be hosted by Melissa and Francesca from the WRIR show “RVA Dirt’s Municipal Mania.”

Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will go to funding the fully listener-supported station.