Weinstein: Private eyes were hired 'for days like this'

Harvey Weinstein is defending his use of private undercover investigators who allegedly tried to silence his accusers.

He told reporters outside his New York City rape trial that he did it “for days like this.”

Prosecutors say the Black Cube firm hired by Weinstein’s private lawyers used fake identities to meet with journalists and track the accusers to thwart publication of stories about him. Weinstein is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and raping another in 2013.

He’s insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.