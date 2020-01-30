× Virginia man escapes from deputy custody wearing handcuffs

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – A manhunt is underway for a man who escaped from the custody of Buckingham County deputies while handcuffed Wednesday night.

Carl “Buster” Edward Shifflett, 45, escaped from deputies while at the Buckingham County Courthouse at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Deputies say Shifflett fled on foot and lost deputies who gave chase in the wood line just west of the courthouse off of Route 60.

Investigators believed that Shifflett was picked up by an accomplice driving a vehicle.

Shifflett was in custody for non-violent misdemeanor offenses. He has several outstanding warrants from Albemarle and Buckingham Counties; seven (7) misdemeanors and two (2) felonies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the 45-year-old’s last known address was in the 9900 block of S. Constitution Route in Scottsville. Officials say he also has ties to the Buckingham and the Charlottesville area.

Shifflett is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. HE also has distinct tattoos on his forehead.

Anyone who may have information to Mr. Shifflett’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.