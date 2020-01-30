× Two killed in three vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash in Henrico on Thursday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., first responders arrived at a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Byron Street and Austin Avene.

Of the five passengers involved, two were hospitalized and one was treated on scene.

Two others, Miranda Tyler and her son Teon Tyler died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Henrico Crash Team detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation.