Thursday’s episodes of “The Young and The Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” were preempted by a CBS News Special Report on the Senate’s impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

As a result, the episodes will air early Friday morning on CBS 6.

Y&R — 1:37 a.m. – 2:37 a.m.

B&B — 2:37 a.m. – 3:07 a.m.

You can also watch the episodes online.