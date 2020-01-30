× Fan sandwich shop to move, new Richmond cafe to open

RICHMOND, Va. — A Fan sandwich shop is on the move again, and a new restaurant is set to take over its spot on West Cary Street. Olio is leaving its space at 2028 W. Cary St. in favor of moving all of its operations to its West End location at 8903 Three Chopt Road.

The storefront won’t sit vacant though, as Randy Walter is set to take over Olio’s lease and equipment as he prepares to open Sub-Conscious Cafe. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

