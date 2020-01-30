All-new WTVR.com, CBS 6 News App launch Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — You’ll notice something different about WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News App on Monday, Feb. 3.

Our redesigned Scripps website, as well as our iOS and Android mobile apps, will have a brand new look and feel. [NOTE: You will need to download the all-new CBS 6 News App on Monday. Just search “WTVR CBS 6” in your app store.]

You will still get all the up-to-the-minute breaking news, accurate weather and in-depth investigations, but in a new package. Scripps spent months talking with readers and viewers to understand what’s most important. The new website and mobile app design is a direct result of that feedback.

The new design brings a bold, fresh focus to the biggest news of the day. At the top of the website homepage, our showcase area spotlights top stories with big images and large headlines so you can see what’s important at a glance on your phone or computer. Below that, the new list-style presentation is streamlined to offer an easier browsing experience across desktop and mobile.

When you click or tap on a story, you’ll see a new article format. Big headlines followed by a simple and uncluttered reading experience will make articles easier to read and scan.

Readers told us “being able to find what I’m looking for” is a top priority. We’ve simplified our navigation to reflect the things our newsroom does best. If you want to dig deeper, the website menu button at the top left of the page lets you drill down into our coverage areas.

Our website search is still in a familiar spot at the top left of the page, but new to the website design are the “Watch Live” and “Alerts” buttons at the top right of the website. “Watch Live” will notify you any time we are streaming live news, whether that’s a scheduled newscast or breaking live coverage. The website’s “Alerts” button points you to all alerts posted over the last 24 hours so you don’t miss a thing.

Not only have we redesigned the experience, but we’ve rebuilt the code of our site from scratch. What does this mean for you? The pages will load faster and you will get updates quicker.

We’re excited to see the new site in action and hope you are too. Let’s keep the conversation going.