RICHMOND, Va. - Today we are celebrating a national food holiday! These delicious crescent-shaped rolls are crispy on the outside and soft and buttery on the inside. Today is National Croissant Day and Whisk RVA’s Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Cotreau is here taking these already flake-tactic creations to the next level courtesy of a delightful almond cream. Today she teaches us how its done! Whisk RVA offers Parisian-style pastries and bread, locally roasted coffee, fresh sandwiches, and wine & mimosas to the Shock Bottom neighborhood of Richmond. Learn from Chef Amanda and her team at their upcoming classes. Mastering Macarons will be offers on Sunday, February 16 from noon to 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm- 6:00 pm. Croissants 101 will be offered on March 15 from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Whisk RVA is located at 403 Strawberry Street in Richmond, Virginia. To learn more about Amanda and WhiskRVA, visithttp://www.whiskrva.com.
