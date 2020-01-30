Louisa man hopes to reunite lost wedding ring with its owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A Louisa man asked the CBS 6 Problem Solvers to help him return a wedding ring found on his property nearly two years ago.

Mark Wood said his wife discovered the men's ring outside of their workshop on U.S 33 in the community of Cuckoo near Mineral.

"I was totally shocked when she found that ring," Wood recalled.

Wood believed the ring belongs to a stranger who he briefly met in July 2018.

"I'm sure it’s one of the gentlemen who stopped at Virginia Home Improvements to change a flat tire," he stated. "They were coming home from a basketball tournament."

Wood said he invited the family to his nearby home to put air in the spare tire.

"We then cleaned our hands, so I handed him a paper towel. He wiped his hands and that ring came off. Nobody knew it," Wood recalled.

The ring is believed to be made of 10 karat white gold with seven diamonds.

"It’s got some sculpture in the top, it’s narrow at the bottom and it’s been worn a bit," Wood explained.

He felt obligated to find the owner after losing his own sentimental piece of jewelry.

"I've lost two wedding bands myself, particularly the first one I got from my wife when we got married," Wood said. "I still wish I could have it back, wish I could find it. I don’t know where it is, but I'm on the third one now."

