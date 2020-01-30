Introducing Virginia This Morning’s “Broadcast Brew”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A very special beer is on tap in our neighborhood today as we celebrate a collaborative new release. “Broadcast Brew” is a collaboration between Three Notch’d Brewery, Rostov’s Coffee and Tea, and Virginia This Morning. Today we took our show across the road to talk with the head brewer himself, Willey Broaddus. Join us this evening from 4 pm - 8 pm at Three Notch’d RVA Collab House located at 2930 West Broad Street in Richmond for a chance to taste this new release and hang out with our Virginia This Morning team where we’ll be serving up $3 pours of your new favorite brew. To learn more about the brewery, visit https://threenotchdbrewing.com.