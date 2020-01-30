× Henrico Schools unveil even more new school boundary options

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico’s school redistricting committee released 12 new school boundary options – more than doubling the number of options it has devised to date.

With the new additions, a total of 22 options now exist – eight for high schools, seven for middle schools, and seven for elementary schools.

The committee also scheduled two new joint meetings for Feb. 6 and Feb. 19, adding them to a schedule that already included subcommittee meetings Feb. 4 (for the elementary school subcommittee) and Feb. 5 (for the secondary school subcommittee).

