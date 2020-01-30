All-new WTVR.com, CBS 6 News App launch Monday

Henrico Schools unveil even more new school boundary options

Posted 11:52 am, January 30, 2020, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico’s school redistricting committee released 12 new school boundary options – more than doubling the number of options it has devised to date.

With the new additions, a total of 22 options now exist – eight for high schools, seven for middle schools, and seven for elementary schools.

The committee also scheduled two new joint meetings for Feb. 6 and Feb. 19, adding them to a schedule that already included subcommittee meetings Feb. 4 (for the elementary school subcommittee) and Feb. 5 (for the secondary school subcommittee).

Click here to keep reading about the plan on the Henrico Citizen.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.