RICHMOND, Va. - Our next guest is a musician who famously made his mark playing the guitar solo on the 1978 Bob Seger classic hit, “Old Town Rock and Roll.” These days, Richmond-based award-winning singer-songwriter Forrest McDonald is playing the blues and he’s proud to announce hi 15th album, “Blues in a Bucket,” which will be released next Friday, February 7th. Join Forrest and the band for their album release party on Friday, February 7 at 7 pm. The party will be held at Steam Bell Beer Works located at 1713 Oak Lake Boulevard in Midlothian. To learn more about The Forrest McDonald Band, visit https://forrestmcdonald.com.