RICHMOND, Va. - Our next guest is a musician who famously made his mark playing the guitar solo on the 1978 Bob Seger classic hit, “Old Town Rock and Roll.” These days, Richmond-based award-winning singer-songwriter Forrest McDonald is playing the blues and he’s proud to announce hi 15th album, “Blues in a Bucket,” which will be released next Friday, February 7th. Join Forrest and the band for their album release party on Friday, February 7 at 7 pm. The party will be held at Steam Bell Beer Works located at 1713 Oak Lake Boulevard in Midlothian. To learn more about The Forrest McDonald Band, visit https://forrestmcdonald.com.
Forrest McDonald Band
-
Audacity Brass Band performs “Carol of the Bells”
-
“Make it Count” by Kyle Davis
-
New Year’s Eve Grooves with Triple B
-
Whitney & The Saying Goes
-
Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to Richmond
-
-
This Richmond memory stuck with Blues Traveler for nearly 30 years
-
The Beacon Theatre, Hopewell & RVA Puppetfest
-
“Moonlight, Mistletoe and You” performed by The Bobby ‘BlackHat’ Walters Band
-
Legendary Cream drummer dead at 80
-
🦃Thanksgiving Weekend Events: Legendary Santa, Model Railroad Show, Illuminate Light Show and more
-
-
Trump agrees to deliver State of the Union on February 4
-
Richmond Performing Arts Alliance – Legends On Grace
-
Aerosmith drummer sues to rejoin the band