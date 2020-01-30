× Family Lifeline’s 15th Annual Choco Fundraiser

RICHMOND, VA.–Family Lifeline’s 15th Annual Choco Fundraiser, Thursday, Feb. 6th from 6-9 p.m. at Main Street Station

Choco! supports Family Lifeline’s mission to assist Central Virginia’s most vulnerable children, parents and seniors by providing intensive in-home support, wellness and education services. Last year’s event raised more than $60,000 for the nonprofit. The 15th anniversary Choco will feature a wide variety of chocolates and desserts from the area’s most renowned chocolatiers, bakeries, and specialty shops. Patrons will be able to sample from 15 chocolate fountains, enjoy sweet creations from local vendors such as Blanchard’s Coffee, The Mixing Bowl Bakery, and Chocolates by Kelly. The event will also have local beer, wine, and spirits and a silent auction with items like a week in Kiawah Island, a tour of the Capitol Building, VIP tickets to Redskins training camp, and a lot more.

Tickets to the 15th Annual Choco Fundraiser are $100 and are available at https://www.silentauctionpro.com/onlineticketpurchase.php?groupId=1548 or call (804) 249-5424. Admission includes entry, entertainment, food, and drinks. Proceeds from the event go to support Family Lifeline’s intensive home visitation programs – bringing health and hope into homes in Central Virginia since 1877.